Saint Catherine’s and North Yorkshire Water Park set to team up for Santa Dash 2021

Saint Catherine’s ever-popular Santa Dash is back for 2021 with a brand new route – and the option to join a group run or do it your way.

The hospice, which provides support to people in Bridlington, has teamed up with North Yorkshire Water Park to host a group run on Sunday, December 12.

To register for the dash go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/santa-dash-2021.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are really excited to be hosting a group Santa Dash again this year.

“It will be wonderful to see an army of Santas strolling or sprinting round the lake at North Yorkshire Water Park.

“A huge thank you to the water park team for joining forces with us and offering the use of their brilliant facilities for what promises to be a fun-filled event.

“We are also looking forward to seeing what our ‘do it your way’ dashers are up to throughout December and will be encouraging participants to share their photos and routes on social media.”

James Whitehead, operations manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “The Santa Dash is such a popular event and we’re really honoured to be able to host it at the North Yorkshire Water Park this year.

“We hope to see as many Santas taking part as possible, and of course that we can raise money to really make a difference in the community.”