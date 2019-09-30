Saint Catherine’s set to celebrate Hospice Care Week 2019 across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Saint Catherine’s is celebrating Hospice Care Week 2019, which takes place next week, from October 7 to 13.

Every year, Hospice UK - the national charity for hospice and palliative care – organises the event to help raise awareness of the incredible work carried out by hospice staff and volunteers.

This year the theme is This is What it Takes, which looks at just how many people are involved in providing hospice care and how much it costs.

On a local level, Saint Catherine’s looks after around 3,000 patients, their families and carers each year over a 1,600 square mile area covering Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield.

The care is provided to patients free of charge, but the 16 services provided by Saint Catherine’s cost £5.5m each year to deliver.

Only 30% of the funding is provided by the Government – the rest of the funds are raised through the generous support of the local community, through fundraising and donations.

As well as nearly 200 staff, there is a team of around 550 volunteers helping to provide the 16 services at Saint Catherine’s.

If the volunteers were paid, it would cost around £1m a year.

Mike Wilkerson, chief executive of Saint Catherine’s, said: “We simply could not do what we do without the dedication of our amazing staff, volunteers and supporters out in the community.

“Hospice Care Week shines a light on the fantastic work being done and how important the support of the public is in making this happen.”

Tracey Bleakley, chief executive of Hospice UK, said: “Hospice care is free, but it's not cheap.

"It's important and demanding.

"And most of all, it's very special. Join us this October and play your part in showing what it takes to give people and their families the care they need and deserve.”

To find out more about the work of Saint Catherine’s, go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk or call (01723) 351421.