Sailing Coble Festival: ‘Unique maritime attraction’ sails into Bridlington this weekend

Expectations are high for the Sailing Coble Festival in Bridlington this year, as it is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

The two-day event will begin from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday July 27, and on Sunday July 28 9.30am until 4.30pm.

It is hoped visitors and coble enthusiasts from along the coast will again support the festival in Bridlington for this unique maritime attraction.

All the vessels will be moored near to the Harbour Heritage Museum, which will be open with free admission, and can be seen sailing in the bay from the various vantage points along the seafront and the North Pier.

It is hoped that 14 sailing cobles will be on show this year, undoubtedly the largest gathering seen anywhere.

Two sailing cobles attending for the first time this year are Providence, sailing down from Whitby after recent restoration by boat builder Steve Cook, and Julie B, built by David Winspear at Ruswarp in 1988 and now based at Scarborough, which has also undergone a complete refit by her new owners.

Three vessels will also be arriving from South Shields for the event including the 40-foot ring-netter Rachel Douglas, ex motor/sailing lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan and the 1983-built transom sterned keelboat Granby.

The Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) has organised this weekend’s event with full co-operation from the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners.

An increased number of sailing cobles will be in attendance at this now annual festival which has also attracted some other traditional vessels this year.

Compère for the event will be Jim Eldon, the ‘Brid Fiddler’, who will be keeping visitors entertained with his folk and sea songs, some being performed from a boat in the harbour.

A variety of traders’ stalls will be available including books, model boats, paintings and traditional displays.