Sadness as Skipsea school is demolished

The old Skipsea Methodist School has been demolished. New homes will be built at the site.

The residents and former pupils said they were to see the demise of the old Skipsea Methodist School which had been built in 1845.

The old school was demolished this month to make way for new housing.

The old school on Bridlington Road in Skipsea had served the village, not only as a school, but as a centre for social events such as concerts, drama, teas – including coronation teas and fundraising events.

During the winter of 1914-15 the school pupils had an extra long Christmas holiday when the Yorkshire Dragoons were billeted in the school.

It is understood that the bricks, which were still in fantastic condition, were made locally at Skipsea Brickworks.

A resident said: “The building was much more than a school.

“It was very much the focus of village activity in days gone by before there was a village hall.

“It was used for all kinds of events including drama, social activities, concerts, and by different groups, coronation teas, meetings, and fundraising events.

“It was like a village hall.

“The school was built in 1845, the same date of two other buildings in the village which have subsequently become homes.

“It’s a pity it had to be demolished to make way for new housing.