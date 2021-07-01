Rusticus fun for families at Sewerby Hall over four Sundays in July

Meet some of the characters appearing in this summer’s Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre performances at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

On four Sundays, there will be a chance to come to Sewerby Hall and Gardens and meet some of the characters appearing in this summer’s Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre performances.

They will invite visitors behind the scenes to join in with fun activities in their woodland home.

Visitors will be able to unleash their creative side and get stuck in with silly outdoor crafts, games and activities, all inspired by the wonderful woodland grounds at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

On Sunday, July 4, from 11am to 3pm, it will be the turn of Mouse: an enthusiastic and playful member of the Woodland Creatures Theatre, who dabbles in a bit of everything. There will be the art of stick-fighting, and a chance to take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities.

Sunday, July 11 will feature Fox: lead actor of the Woodland Creatures Theatre, and a master of disguise. Enjoy creating crafty characters with Fox, and take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities.

On Sunday, July 18, the featured character will be Owl: the writing talent of the Woodland Creatures Theatre. Help them to find inspiration for their latest epic adventure story, and take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities.

Finally, on Sunday, July 25, it will be Toad: big, brash and a musical legend who writes all the Woodland Creatures Theatres’ music. Help them to create the perfect Sea Shanty for their latest performance, and take part in fun spotting, collecting and making activities.

A spokesman said: “There will be more performances throughout August and into early September.

“Social distancing measures will be in place, and those attending are asked to respect fellow visitors.

“Visitors will need their own colouring crayons or pencils to complete the activity sheet.”