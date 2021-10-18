RSPCA highlights animals in East Yorkshire looking for a forever home

These two giant rabbits called Mable and Annie are a bonded pair of females who are looking for their fur-ever home. They are currently in the care of the Bridlington, Driffield and district branch of the RSPCA.

The charity saw a 101% increase in searches for small companion animals - rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters - on its website’s ‘FindAPet’ search following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 43,758 compared to Jan 2021 number 87,974.)

This increase in demand has meant 2,080 rabbits were found loving new homes by the RSPCA in 2020 - with 15 being rehomed in East Yorkshire.

However some are still waiting to find their perfect home.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Rabbits and small furries are very misunderstood, they have complex needs and need a lot of care and attention. However, they are also very rewarding pets and given the right housing, socialising, diet and care they can become much loved members of the family.

“Adopting may take more time than just buying but it is more rewarding as often you are rescuing that animal from a history of mistreatment of neglect. It also means we are freeing up space in our centres so more needy animals can move in to receive the care they need.

“It’s really positive to see so many people are now searching for rescue animals as they become more aware this is an option and hopefully we can help find those less popular animals in our care the right home too.”

The Bridlington and Driffield branch of ther RSPCA is currently looking to rehome a number of animals.