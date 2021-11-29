RSPB Bempton Cliffs staff to offer advice at Binoculars and Telescopes Open Weekend

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is hosting a Binoculars and Telescopes Open Weekend with members of staff giving advice to visitors. Photo: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

The event takes place next weekend (Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5) from 9.30am to 4pm.

There’s no need to book and people can just drop-in.

An RSPB spokesman said: “This popular event is the perfect opportunity to try binoculars and telescopes outdoors, surrounded by wildlife at Bempton Cliffs.

“They’re fun, friendly and interactive days, when a variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for you to check out, as well as get friendly, impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

“These open weekends are designed to help you select the very best kit for your needs – whether for wildlife watching on your family walks, you’re an experienced birder or looking for a unique Christmas present.

“Money raised through purchases at these events helps the RSPB nature reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy, education and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature, so you’ll be giving back to the environment this Christmas, too.”