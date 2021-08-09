Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club set to hold its 163rd Regatta this coming weekend

The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club (RYYC) will be holding it’s 163rd Regatta between Saturday, August 14 and Friday, August 20, starting with a Fleet Review in the vicinity of Bridlington Harbour’s north pier at 8.45am on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Racing this year will start and finish from the seaward end of the north pier, affording better viewing opportunities than in previous years and social activities will be centred around our facilities at Blyth Park, Wilsthorpe.”