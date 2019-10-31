Royal Naval Association receives Tesco cash

Members of the Bridlington Royal Naval Association recently visited the Tesco store on Station Approach to be presented with a cheque for £4,000.

The funding will help the popular association buy a handwoven standard flag and a gazebo for the organisation.

Clive Sheldrick, lead manager, team manager Jamie Wilson, and Tesco community champion Donovan Copley were pleased to invite members of the association to the store to present them with the cheque.

Tesco regularly supports local groups through its Bags of Help scheme.

Customers can pop into the shop or go to tescobagsofhelp.org.uk to find out more details about the campaign.

○ Would you like to see your club featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ send your success stories and photos to newsdesk@bridlingtonfreepress.co.uk along with your contact details.