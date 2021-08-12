Rod Stewart tribute show from London’s West End takes centre stage at Bridlington Spa next month

Some Guys Have All The Luck will be at Bridlington Spa on Friday, September 3.

The show celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, telling the story of Rod Stewart’s incredible journey from street busker to superstar.

Some Guys Have All the Luck charts Rod Stewart’s career chronologically and highlights some of the significant strokes of luck that helped the rock legend during his career.

The show, on Friday, September 3, also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with ‘The Faces’ as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show with classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing and You’re in My Heart.

Paul Metcalfe will deliver both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart; from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.

Paul said: “I love it and I feel very lucky that other people seem to love it as well. When I’m on stage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing.

“The show has come on massively since we started. The music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops have all come on a lot. Fortunately, the audience seems to agree.

“I think Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people, and everyone can remember the first time they heard Maggie May. Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well. Wonderful ballads, joyful upbeat songs and some great rockers as well.”