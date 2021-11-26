RNLI urges people to take extra care while near the shoreline, visiting exposed cliffs, seafronts, and piers

Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

With high winds and large seas anticipated on Friday and Saturday, the RNLI is urging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

The charity is asking people not to take unnecessary risks as breaking waves can easily sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

An RNLI spokesman said: “While stormy conditions may be tempting to watch, it is important to remember the sea is very dangerous and unpredictable and big waves can easily knock you off your feet.

“We would urge people to stay well back from the edge to avoid being swept in by large waves crashing over rocks and piers.

“As well as the risk of being swept into the sea, large waves can often undermine cliff edges and make them unstable.