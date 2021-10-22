RNLI team head launchers and drivers congratulated after months of training

Pictured from left to right are Mike Patrick, driver and head launcher, Steve Lilley, head launcher, Chris Shaw, driver and head launcher, and Chris Brompton, driver.

Bridlington RNLI now has four new head launchers and Shannon Launch and Recovery System (SLaRS) drivers.

A spokesman said: “A fantastic well done and congratulations to our four new head launchers and SLaRS drivers. They are Mike Patrick, driver and head launcher, Steve Lilley, head launcher, Chris Shaw, driver and head launcher, and Chris Brompton, driver.

“Several months of training and two days of launch and recovery Passouts have paid off. Well done to you all.

