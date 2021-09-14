Revamped village hall at Burton Fleming now open for all activities

The revamped kitchen at Burton Fleming Village Hall.

The new facilities at Burton Fleming Village Hall have already been used for two events.

The building was hired out for a wedding and a classic/vintage car rally, and members have taken a booking for another wedding next year.

Members of the hall said they hope more people will use the facilities and are willing to discuss what’s on offer with groups and individuals as they look to keep it a truly village experience.

A number of events are up and running at the village hall including ChairAerobics, North Wold Lions Prize Bingo nights, a Macmillan Coffee Morning, Indoor Bowling, and Farmer Ed’s Pumpkin Patch (October 18-31 – lots to see, activities, purchase your pumpkins).

A village hall spokesperson said: “The new kitchen looks amazing and has already been used for two events.

“The hall is now open for all activities and legal restrictions will no longer apply.

“However, Government guidance on Covid safe measures will continue to be observed.

“This is because the Government is now stressing the need for people to make informed decisions and act carefully and proportionately to manage risk to themselves and others, and maintaining well-ventilated spaces and voluntary social distancing.

“We shall also continue to have a QR poster up, hand sanitising stations, choice on face coverings, and more frequent cleaning.

“We would like to thank all the people and businesses who have helped on the project including Rob Williamson, Ross Harrison, Craig Dixon, Paul Berriman, Daniel Unna, Paul Arnell, Dixons of Filey and Nisbets of York.

“Special thanks go to Howdens Kitchens of Bridlington which designed and provided all the kitchen units, worktops, sink and taps free of charge as part of its charitable donation.

“The support was truly amazing from everyone.

“We must also thank our volunteer gardeners who continue to water the planters, volunteer grass cutters, and the ‘special’ DIY men who are constantly keeping the hall ship shape.”