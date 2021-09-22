Revamped tourist information centre reopens after relocating in Bridlington Spa

The new tourist information centre within the foyer of Bridlington Spa.

The new centre (TIC) includes new custom-built welcome counter and digital display screens showing plenty of interesting information for visitors.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Bridlington is a hotbed for tourism in the East Riding so it is important our facilities for tourist information continues to be improved and easier to locate for those visiting the town.