Revamped tourist information centre reopens after relocating in Bridlington Spa
The Bridlington tourist information centre has now reopened its doors from its new location in the main entrance foyer of the Bridlington Spa.
The new centre (TIC) includes new custom-built welcome counter and digital display screens showing plenty of interesting information for visitors.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Bridlington is a hotbed for tourism in the East Riding so it is important our facilities for tourist information continues to be improved and easier to locate for those visiting the town.
“I would encourage all tourists to Bridlington to visit the centre to find out more about the town and also other areas of the East Riding to discover other areas of East Yorkshire they may wish to visit during their stay.”