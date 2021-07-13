Revamp at East Riding Leisure Bridlington enters new phase

The next stage of the ongoing gym refurbishment at East Riding Leisure Bridlington will take place from Monday, July 19.

The new cardiovascular (CV) MATRIX kit range, as well as brand new equipment including Assault Elite Air Bikes, Strength kit and new Matrix Spin Bikes, will be installed.

The gym will close from Sunday, July 18 and will reopen on Thursday, July 22.

Classes are running as normal with the exception of RPM, which will also be unavailable from July 19-22.

Health suite activities (Sauna, Steam and Jaccuzzi) will remain closed due to ongoing works. It is hoped that these will reopen on Monday, July 26.

Adam Mainprize, senior facility manager, said: “Although East Riding Leisure Bridlington is already a modern – and hugely popular – facility, it’s vital that we stay completely up to date with state of the art equipment, so that we can provide the very best service for our customers.

“I am delighted that we are able to upgrade the gym equipment and thank customers for their patience whilst we continue with the refurbishment.”