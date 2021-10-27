Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring New Pasture Lane, Headlands and Quay Academy schools, Gable House Nursery, and many more photos from 2014

Gable House Nursery presents flowers and chocolates to the Salvation Army in 2014. Do you recognise any of the youngsters in the photograph? Picture taken by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1411-4)

Rachael Oliver, Harry Foreman, Charlotte Prescott and Rosie Hopper pick up a REYTA accolade for Mr Moos in 2014. (nbfp-msh1411x095)

Bridlington Town Council’s very first Honorary Citizen Award winner – Wendy Brayshaw who was nominated for her services to music. (NBFP PA1412-12)

Cyclists from the Rudston Breeze club are pictured near a blanket of snowdrops in 2014. (Rudston Breeze snowdrops 20)

Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes’ third ABBA Dabba Do Longbow Shoot in 2014. (nbfp-msh1411x245)

Wold Newton School’s teachers and pupils enjoy a sleep in to support Martin House Children’s Hospice in 2014. (NDTP PA1411-14a)

New Pasture Lane pupils take part in African Story Telling and put on a play in 2014. (NBFP PA1413-12a)

Lloyd Dowson sponsors a new hockey kit for Headlands School. Vanessa Rowbottom from Lloyd Dowson is pictured presenting the kit. (NBFP PA1410-9)