This photograph features one of the schools taking part in a competition at Dukes Park – the Rugby Club Inter Schools Tag Rugby. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture? Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson (PA0527-8c)

Radiographers Lynn Sunley and Paul Hutchinson are pictured with Bridlington School Sports College teacher Andy Levitt and pupils in 2005. (052659b Aim Higher)

Burlington Junior School Dress Rehersal for the Sch Play Romeo & Juliette PA0529-2a Cast

Jack and Tom Burke, Amy and Chloe Suret, Charles and Harriet Smith, and Tamsyn Weston during the Lions Christmas Concert in 2005. (PA0351-11a)

The Quaynotes Choir presents a cheque to Sewerby Church for £150 in 2005. Martin Guthrie hands it over to Rev Marie Dove. (PA0351-27)

Bridlington Cycling Club members are pictured with kit sponsor Steve Waterall (Euronics Centre) in 2005. (PA0529-19)

Children at Hilderthorpe Infant School are dressed as pirates, but what was the occasion? (PA0529-26b)

The Flamborough Sword Dancers are pictured outside the White Horse at Bempton on Boxing Day in 2005. (PA0352-8e)