Residents urged to support free Bridlington Lions Carols Concert at the Spa on Monday, December 13

Members of Bridlington Lions Club are hoping residents will get behind their popular Christmas Carols Concert at The Spa this year.

The free concert will be held on Monday, December 13 with the doors opening at 6pm.

The concert will start at 7pm and is expected to last until around 9.30pm.

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer planned at the concert with traditional carols delivered by local schools, the Coastal Voices choir, along with music from the Driffield Silver Band.

There’s plenty of Christmas cheer planned at the concert with traditional carols delivered by local schools, the Coastal Voices choir, and music from the Driffield Silver Band.

This year the usual Lions coaches with senior citizens, which visit from across the region, will not be attending the event.

A Lions spokesman said: “Normally we have around 10 to 12 coaches coming from other Lions clubs but this time there will be just four.

“The concert is free and we are hoping that people will come along for some much-needed festive cheer.

“There will be a raffle where people can win food hampers etc with the money raised going to good causes.

“This is a thank you, not a fundraiser, and we make donations to all groups performing who give their services free.