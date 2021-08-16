Resident’s fly-tipping misery over after council clears up waste from South Back Lane garden

The rubbish in the garden at the South Back Lane bungalow has now been cleared away by contractors

Vera Mitchell, who lives on South Back Lane, said she had become ‘a prisoner in her own home’ after the garden of the unoccupied bungalow became a dumping ground.

The property’s garden was piled high with various waste items, including food, which attracted swarms of flies and rats.

Vera also said the shed at the bungalow had also been utilised as a base by suspected drug users.

The property will undergo works to bring it back up to a lettable standard.

She had contacted the council ‘more than four weeks ago’ but said the Free Press’s intervention had led to a much speedier response from the council than expected.

She said: “The garden of the empty bungalow had become a dumping ground with fly-tippers adding to the pile of rubbish every week.

“More and more waste was being thrown onto the pile and the garden was packed with rubbish.

“I am disabled and suffer from depression, and one of the few joys is relaxing in the garden. This was taken away from me because of all the flies around the waste.

“I became a prisoner in my own home.

“Thank you the Free Press for contacting the council and helping to get a speedy response. The area has now been cleared up. The council did say it was a priority but that was four weeks’ ago.

“I hope the garden remains tidy now and we get a nice new neighbour in the bungalow.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “ We were made aware earlier this month that the tenant had died and it appears the bungalow had been emptied, but the belongings had been left in the garden.

“We arranged for the garden at this property to be completely cleared of waste over the weekend by our contractors.