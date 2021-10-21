Renowned artist and sculptor Leon Leigh showcasing his work at Bridlington Contemporary venue on West Street
Bridlington Contemporary has opened again with a new exhibition by Leon Leigh.
Leon is an internationally renowned sculptor and artist.
After living and working in America for 30 years, he has moved his studio to Bridlington where he continues to produce original contemporary sculptures in metal and paintings.
Leon’s exhibition “Strangeways” will be open until Sunday, November 21.
The main exhibition will be shown at Bridlington Contemporary, 3 West Street, and there will be access to Leon’s own studio space which is a three minute walk away.
The opening days during this exhibition will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday (11am to 4pm). Masks are still required while visiting and the venue is limiting numbers to four in the gallery at any one time.