Renowned artist and sculptor Leon Leigh showcasing his work at Bridlington Contemporary venue on West Street

After living and working in America for 30 years, Leon Leigh has moved his studio to Bridlington where he continues to produce original contemporary sculptures in metal and paintings.

Leon is an internationally renowned sculptor and artist.

Leon’s exhibition “Strangeways” will be open until Sunday, November 21.

The main exhibition will be shown at Bridlington Contemporary, 3 West Street, and there will be access to Leon’s own studio space which is a three minute walk away.