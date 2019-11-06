Remembrance Day: Changes made to parade in Bridlington

Bridlington Town Council have made changes to the Remembrance Day service parade.

Commemorations will begin at 11am on Sunday November 10 at Bridlington War Memorial.

Due to the ongoing roadworks at the train station this year’s parade will assemble and step off from Hilderthorpe Road Coach Park.

Anyone participating in the parade is asked to assemble at the Hilderthorpe Road side of the Coach Park from 10am and no later than 10.20am.

Residents are reminded there is no access to Station Approach.