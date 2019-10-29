Remarkable opportunity to join rock choir

The new term of a new Rock Choir is coming to Bridlington next month and there’s a call for local singers, of all abilities, to get involved.

Remarkable Rock Choir launched in Bridlington three years ago and the choir has enjoyed sell-out end of term concerts across the county as its grown to more than 70 members.

This term they are going to “Rock the 80s” with epic harmony arrangements of some of the best music from the biggest stars of the decade. The new term starts on Thursday, November 7 at Emmanuel Church and anyone aged 16 and over is welcome to come along for a free taster session.

Musical director Mark Howley said “This term we have some great events, including our big end of term show at the Spa Theatre in February.”

Email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk or call 07943 276496 for more details.