Refurbishment work at East Riding Leisure Bridlington now complete

All the previous equipment has now been replaced, and the gym now includes Assault Elite Air Bikes, New Matrix Strength kit and 26 new Matrix Spin Bikes. The cardiovascular training offer has also been upgraded.

Adam Mainprize, senior facility manager, said: “Although East Riding Leisure Bridlington is already a modern – and hugely popular – facility, it’s vital that we stay completely up to date with state of the art equipment, so that we can provide the very best service for our customers.

“I am delighted that we have been able to upgrade the gym equipment, and we look forward to welcoming customers new and old to our refurbished gym.”

