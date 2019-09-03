Red Ensign will fly over Bridlington to mark Merchant Navy Day

The Red Ensign, the official flag of the UK's Merchant Navy, has been raised by Bridlington Town Council today.

Mayor of Bridlington Town Council, Cllr Liam Dealtry, officially marked the occasion in the ceremonial raising the Red Ensign in Bridlington which will remain flying for the remainder of the week.

Mayor Liam Dealtry, councillors, the Mayors Cadet along with Veterans.

Since 2000, Merchant Navy Day on September 3 has honoured the brave men and women who kept our nation afloat during both World Wars and celebrated our dependence on modern day merchant seafarers.

Merchant Navy are responsible for 95% of the UK's imports, including half the food we eat and fuel we burn.

For the fifth year running, Seafarers UK has campaigned for the Red Ensign to be flown on September 3 on civic buildings and landmark flagpoles across the UK.

Parish, community, town, city, district and borough councils were are all invited to take part, along with higher-tier local authorities and governments.