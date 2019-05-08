Recycling centre will stay closed for the rest of the day after fire

The waste recycling centre at Carnaby, near Bridlington, will remain closed until tomorrow after a fire in a skip.

A statement from East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the site is expected to reopen tomorrow at 10am.

A spokesman said: "Carnaby household waste recycling site had to be closed today because of a fire, which is thought to have started in a metal recycling skip.

"The fire was contained to the skip and dealt with quickly by Humberside Fire and Rescue.

"FCC Environment, which operates the site on behalf of the council, will investigate the cause of the fire, but only a small amount of damage was caused.

"The site is expected to reopen as normal tomorrow (Thursday). Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The council also confirmed that a small number of blue bins in the Bridlington area have been unable to be emptied today because of the fire, but the waste will be collected tomorrow.