Real ale festival marking firm’s 40th birthday

The Prior John in Bridlington is hosting a 12-day real ale festival.

The Wetherspoon pub situated on the Promenade, will be serving 25 beers during the festival, which runs until Sunday, October 20.

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon’s 40th anniversary and the pub will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion.

The beers brewed to mark the anniversary include; JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell’s), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster’s).

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The pub will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee. Tasting notes on the beers will also be available.

The pub’s manager, Maxine Powell, said: “We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas.

“It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival.”