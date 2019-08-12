Ready teddy go for air ambulance cause

Bridlington work colleagues have joined a regional fund-raising effort for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Skipton Building Society’s Bridlington branch, on Wellington Road, will be offering ‘rescued’ Teddy Bears for a donation and then hosting a bake sale on Thursday, August 22 between 9.30am to 4pm to raise money.

Michelle Hamilton-Smith, manager at Skipton’s Bridlington branch, said: “We are supporting fund-raising for the Air Ambulance at our Head Office in Skipton and at our other branches across Yorkshire.

“We know that the service is a charity close to the hearts of many in this area.

“We have obtained a collection of Teddy Bears which can go to new homes for a donation.

“We are also encouraging children to complete cards to thank the fire, police, nurses, ambulance and air ambulance services for their inspiring and heroic efforts and all cards submitted will be shared with the relevant services after the event.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity, which serves a population of approximately five million, relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help save lives across the county. To keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances in the air they need to raise £12,000 per day, equivalent to £4.4 million per year.

