Rare leucistic house sparrow spotted

Bridlington Free Press reader Craig Park sent in this fantastic and unusual image of a white house sparrow.

The bird was spotted at Pockthorpe, near Kilham, without the bird’s regular markings. Mr Park said: I think it has Leucism which I’ve read is quite rare.” The British Trust for Ornithology said: “In leucistic birds, affected plumage lacks melanin pigment due to the cells responsible for melanin production being absent. The reduction of pigment in these birds causes feathers to weaken.

“Leucistic birds are usually are more conspicuous, heightening the risk of predation.”