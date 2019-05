Plans to brighten up a key feature on one of the main roads into Bridlington were scuppered by the Great British weather.

After being a graffiti hot-spot for many years, funding has been secured to create a striking mural on Bessingby Bridge, with a design chosen to reflect the town’s fishing heritage and its role as a seaside resort.

Preparation work was carried out at the weekend, but heavy rain on Tuesday means the artists will have to return next week to complete the work.