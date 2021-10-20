RAFA ‘Celebration Afternoon’ to be held at Bridlington Spa next year

The RAFA celebration will take place at the Bridlington Spa on Sunday, May 22 next year.

The celebration will take place at the Bridlington Spa on Sunday, May 22 next year.

It will be held from 12.30pm until 6pm and includes a three-course meal with ‘Entertainment through the Years’.

It includes a packed programme with the RAF Waddington Pipes and Drum Band, a pre-afternoon meal, and cabaret artistes Lisa Jane Kelsey, The Inflations, and The Past Masters after the meal (3pm to 6pm).

This event is replacing ‘Scramble 75’ which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the event said: “All acts have Youtube videos people can check out before the big day.

“We will also approach the powers to be to see if we can obtain a fly pass to start the event.

“This will be an important event for the Armed Forces community and will provide a focal point to commemorate and support the contribution of both servicemen and servicewomen in military conflicts world-wide past and present.”

The ticket price is £32.50 per person, while a table of 10 costs £315 (show only tickets will also be available £16 seated in the balcony area from the Bridlington Spa).

They are available from RAFA Hull online, via Facebook, or Bridlington Spa Theatre Booking Office by calling 01262 678258 or visiting www.bridspa.com.