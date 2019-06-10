Queen's Birthday Honours List recognises Bridlington Lifeboat president Richard Dunk

The president of Bridlington Lifeboat Station is to receive the British Empire Medal for his voluntary work with the RNLI.

Richard Dunk was included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, having already been awarded the organisation’s Gold and Silver medals for his service.

He joined the Bridlington Lifeboat Station Management Group in 1996 and the following year was appointed vice chairman. In 1998 he became chairman and took overas president last year.

During his term of office, Richard, ,a keen yachtsman has worked alongside five coxswains and five lifeboat operations managers and he was at the forefront of the negotiations which brought about the building of a new boathouse for Bridlington.

He said: “It was an honour and a privilege to work alongside not only the operational side of the station but the wider community whose support is vital to the wellbeing of the RNLI in their support of the brave crew members who put their lives at risk to save others.

“The station continues to go from strength to strength and I am privileged to be part of this continued success.”

Darren Lewis, RNLI lifesaving manager said: ‘On behalf of the RNLI I would like to congratulate Richard on receiving his BEM. Richard has been a leading force over many years in the development and success of Bridlington’s new Lifeboat Station.

"His vision and enthusiasm has brought real vigour to his voluntary role as chairman. His ability to lead teams of both fundraising and operational volunteers are a credit to his warm personality and tenacious leadership skills. That Richard generously commits his time to his other volunteering roles within Bridlington, only exemplifies the commitment he has made to the RNLI and how well deserved this honour is.’