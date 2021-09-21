Quay Scrabble Club is operating again and looking to attract new members

Quay Scrabble Club, which meets at Sewerby Methodist Church Hall on Monday afternoons, is looking to attract new members.

Quay Scrabble Club, which meets at Sewerby Methodist Church Hall, is looking to attract new members after meeting once again following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The club, which is non-sectarian, is currently struggling to keep its numbers up as several past members have retired or find that the new meeting time is not convenient to them.

The club’s chairman John Harrison said: “We are a very friendly and sociable club and members have a range of Scrabble skills so would welcome any new members regardless of ability.

“We meet every Monday from 2pm to 5pm with refreshments provided.

“Players pay just £2 for three hours of enjoyment and friendly competition.

“If you would like to join the club to play regularly, or occasionally, you would be made very welcome. You could simply turn up at the church hall at 1.45pm.”