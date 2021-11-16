Quay Academy pupils (odd) sock it to bullying

Quay Academy principal Caroline Broadhead is pictured with some of the pupils wearing their odd socks.

To mark Anti-Bullying Week, which runs from Monday, November 15 to Friday, November 19, the pupils and staff at Quay Academy attended school wearing odd socks.

The campaign, developed by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, highlights the importance of acceptance and that it is OK to be different.

The pupils have been taking part in Personal Social and Development sessions throughout the week with a focus of ‘One Kind Word’ – how one kind word can have a positive effect on another person.