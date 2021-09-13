£1 million affordable housing project off Bessingby Gate is now complete

The £1m project by East Riding of Yorkshire Council involved constructing a two-storey building called ‘Milne House’ on Thornton Road.

It comprises six one-bedroom flats, three on each floor, on an area of land on Thornton Road, off Bessingby Gate.

The flats will all be allocated by the council to people on the housing register.

They benefit from new off-street parking and cycle storage with pedestrian access off Thornton Road.

The council’s asset strategy department identified the land as a development opportunity as it contained redundant stores and a concrete hardstanding which were formerly associated with the existing East Riding of Yorkshire Council-owned flats along Thornton Road.

Enabling works began in July 2020 with main construction works starting in August 2020. The work has been completed and the keys were handed over to the housing department last month.

Andrew Hazell, building design manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to have designed and managed the construction of this new development alongside Geo Houlton and Sons.

“The flats have been designed to be flexible to adapt to people’s needs as they change and offer generously proportioned accommodation.”

Councillor Gary McMaster, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at the council, added: “It is great to see that construction has been completed on this project, which has delivered high-quality housing in a popular location. The reuse of brownfield land has helped to ensure that the council is managing its assets in the most cost effective and sustainable way.”