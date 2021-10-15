Property of the Week with Ullyotts: A versatile family home on Sewerby Crescent – £189,950

Sewerby Crescent, Bridlington – £189,950. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

This is a very popular residential locality within easy walking distance of local schools, shops, amenities and buses. The main town centre is about 1.2 miles to the south.

The property comprises: Entrance porch, entrance hall, kitchen (with modern range of wall and base units, electric oven, gas hob, extractor, tiled splash back, worktop over) dining area (with feature fireplace and oak flooring), lounge, sun room (with oak flooring and sliding doors to lounge), bedroom with en-suite (with double shower cubicle, glass shower screen, fitted shower, pedestal wash hand basin, low level wc) to the ground floor, three further bedrooms, and family bathroom to the first floor (with modern white suite comprising panelled bath, low level wc, pedestal wash hand basin, double shower cubicle).

The property is situated on spacious wedge plot offering plenty of parking to the front. The frontage has a walled boundary with gravelled drive and parking area.

Sewerby Crescent, Bridlington – £189,950. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

To the rear there is a raised decking area, lower levelled lawn with borders, plants, flowers, shrubs and timber garden shed.

There’s also an outside tap and outside lighting.

Sewerby Crescent, Bridlington – £189,950. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

Sewerby Crescent, Bridlington – £189,950. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.

Sewerby Crescent, Bridlington – £189,950. Email [email protected] or call 01262 401401 to book an appointment to view.