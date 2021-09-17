Property of the Week with Reeds Rains: A four bedroomed home in Bempton – £375,000

The property briefly comprises: Entrance/entrance hall, breakfast kitchen (offering a range of wall and base units with complementing work surfaces), an extremely spacious, well presented dining room offering space for the largest of tables and a spacious light and an airy lounge with windows to both side and front aspects.

On the first floor there is a wonderful landing, four bedrooms, a good sized fully tiled house bathroom offering a panelled bath with shower attachment over, pedestal hand wash basin with mixer tap over and a quadrant shower cubicle with mains fed shower inside, and a separate WC (a fully tiled room with a dual flush WC).

Entrance to the property is gained to the bottom of Vicarage Lane. A gravel driveway leads from the front of the property down towards a detached brick built garage.

The driveway offers off-street parking for several vehicles and a small turning area.

The front of the property is laid mainly to lawn with flower and shrub borders and a selection of mature trees. Following the gravel drive leads to the rear of the property.