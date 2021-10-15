Probus Club of Bridlington report – a talk covering Burton Agnes Hall

Members of the Probus Club of Bridlington and their partners met for their annual joint lunch with the Burlington Probus Club at the Expanse Hotel on Thursday, October 14.

The speaker was Pauline Maslin who gave a talk on Burton Agnes Hall.

Pauline took the audience on a tour of Burton Agnes Hall starting with the Great Hall behind the main entrance and finishing with the Long Gallery on the top landing.

On her way she described in detail the ornamental panelling, family portraits and items of furniture.

The family history was included from the time of Sir Henry Griffith, who built the hall in the early 1600s, to the current resident Simon Cunliffe-Lister.

In 1977 Marcus Wickham-Boynton passed the Hall and gardens to a charitable trust, the Burton Agnes Preservation Trust, now managed by Simon for its protection and future upkeep. Following her talk Pauline received a warm round of applause from the audience.

The club’s next meeting will be held at the Expanse Hotel on Thursday, November 4 when Paul Schofield will talk about Hull’s Old Town.

If you wish to learn more about the Probus Club of Bridlington, please visit the group’s website at www.probusbridlington.weebly.com where you can navigate through the various features of the club.