Priory venue part of church celebrations

Churches across the East Riding are taking part in a summer-long festival celebrating the architectural and archaeological importance of Yorkshire’s magnificent church buildings.

The Church Explorers event is organised by York Archaeological Trust in partnership with Leeds Minster and the Borthwick Institute for Archives.

Priory Church of St Mary in Bridlington is opening its doors beyond normal admission times to enable visitors to explore its nationally important but often overlooked heritage at leisure.

Dr Chris Tuckley, head of interpretation at York Archaeological Trust, said: “Yorkshire is blessed to have many beautiful old churches but the problem is that we’re so used to seeing them they become part of the scenery around us.

“The idea behind Church Explorers is to entice people to visit our great churches.”