Popular Megaslam wrestling show returns to Bridlington Spa this month

Megaslam Wrestling will be at Bridlington Spa every Monday from July 26 to August 30.

The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family from heavyweight challenge to tag team thriller and even a main event championship Match for the Megaslam Championship.

Megaslam has brought its critically acclaimed popular show to the Bridlington Spa since 2012, attracting large crowds and organisers are expecting high demand for the summer events.

Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx – a muscle bound giant of the ring. Photo courtesy of Chris Kirkham

A spokesman said the events are the most important Megaslam shows to hit the East Yorkshire venue.

He said: “The show will feature a mix of heavyweight wrestling stars, exciting high-flyers and some incredible matches, we promise a show that delivers ‘full-on’ family fun and allows families to create amazing memories.

“Two teams will battle it out during the afternoon with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

“For Team Megaslam we have Nottingham’s real life Action Man Stixx – a muscle bound giant of the ring’

“Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles and the Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes.

“We also some of the world’s leading wrestling stars paying a visit as well as some up and coming never seen before athletes.

“There’s all this and so much more – It’s a true experience for the whole family.”