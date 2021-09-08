Popular Humberside Police Lifestyle youth project set to return next year

Humberside Police has announced that Lifestyle is set to return in 2022.

Lifestyle is one of the force’s youth engagement schemes where the force asks young people aged 10-18 to register in teams and spend their summer holidays completing a project to benefit their community.

It has been running since 1989 and has seen thousands of young people across the area come together to give back to their local communities during their summer holidays. However, Lifestyle was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid crisis.