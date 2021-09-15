Popular East Riding Youth Dance programme returns for autumn term – find out more here

The dance programme takes place in the East Riding for young people aged 9-18, in Bridlington, Beverley, Pocklington, Leven and Withernsea.

East Riding Youth Dance is returning for an autumn term, running from October 2021 to February 2022.

The autumn term will run for 12 weeks, allowing participants to work closely with professional dance artists, providing a platform for those with little or no previous background in dance to have a fun, energetic and engaging experience. A highlight of the programme is the annual Platform event, held at Bridlington Spa in February, where participants can showcase their development.

Project Coordinator and Artistic Director, Dawn Holgate said: “We look forward to welcoming participants to face to face dance sessions for a term of fun and engaging dance activity. Now’s a great time to get fit, explore your creativity and build skills and confidence”