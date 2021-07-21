Popular Active Coast programme returns throughout the summer holidays

Family events will include stone and sand art family workshops; Coastal Explorers – Stone Art and Fossil Hunt and Family Fun Day at Sewerby Hall and Garden.

Active Coast, the council’s popular programme for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy life on the East Yorkshire Coast, is back with many of the events taking place in the Bridlington area.

The summer programme will cover the school summer holidays (Saturday, 24 July, to Saturday, September 4).

Family events will include stone and sand art family workshops; Coastal Explorers – Stone Art and Fossil Hunt and Family Fun Day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

For young people, there will be beach multi-sport sessions and a Skyball Summer Beach Volleyball Camp. For adults, the Beach Yoga sessions will return. Activities will also include Parkruns at Sewerby and All Ride Open Days in Bridlington.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said : “I am delighted that we are able to bring back Active Coast in 2021! These events and activities have proved hugely popular in previous years, and I hope they will do so again.