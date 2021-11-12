Pool and health suite at East Riding Leisure Bridlington set to be closed for major improvement works

East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

The work includes upgrades to the pool ventilation system, new flooring in the sports hall and class studio, and improvements to the pool changing room.

Due to works taking place in the exercise studio, reduced classes will take place in the spin studio for one week (from December 6) and spin bikes will be relocated temporarily in the Sewerby room during this time.

The sports hall will be unavailable until December 20 during the works.

The Tone Zone Gym will remain open as normal throughout.

Adam Mainprize, general manager at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, said: “We apologise to our members and customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works as we strive to continually improve the facilities we offer, and we will continue to update on the progress of these works on our social media and website.

“We have timed the works for one of the quieter periods of the year.