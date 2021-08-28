Politicians show support for thriving village community pub

Councillors Jane Evison and Jonathan Owen, Sir Greg Knight MP, community group chair Ian Simmonds, and Martin and Sharon Hinks. Photo submitted

East Yorkshire MP, Sir Greg Knight, together with East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Jonathan Owen and Councillor Jane Evison took time out to visit the Bosville Arms which has re-opened as a new community pub – serving the village and the surrounding area, not only as a traditional public house but also as a broader village community hub.

The legal framework to allow a local community to buy a local asset, such as a public house, was introduced by the Localism Act 2011, and the Assets of Community Value (England) Regulations. These aim to encourage local communities to take over and run local assets.

Sir Greg said: “This law gives community groups the opportunity to nominate an asset to be an ‘asset of community value’, giving them time to prepare a bid and a business plan.

“Previously village campaigners had no opportunity or time to do this.

“All too often, developers take over local assets which are important to the community, and close them for other more developer-profitable uses, often against the wishes of local residents. The Localism Act aims to deter this, and the Bosville Arms is a very good example of the scheme in operation.”