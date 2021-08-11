Police warning after two climbers disturb seals while trying to take photographs

Disturbance is damaging for a seal as it interrupts their rest.

The team received a report from the Yorkshire Seal Group that two climbers had abseiled from the ‘Drinking Dinosaur’ point at Flamborough Head in order to take photographs of the seals.

A police spokesman said: “Their presence caused a high level of disturbance to the seals’ natural behaviour with the animals retreating to the sea.

“We need to ensure that we give wildlife space.

“Disturbance is damaging for a seal as it interrupts their rest, causes stress, wastes energy reserves, and can result in injury or death.”