Police team urges people to be respectful around the area’s seabird colonies

The message is a continuation of Operation Seabird which aims to provide uniformed presence at launch sites and around the coast to engage, educate and raise awareness of the sensitivities of the coastline and its wildlife.

Multiple organisations came together in June for a day of action in a bid to protect the area’s spectacular wildlife.

The day of action involved high visibility police patrols around the Flamborough and along the coast to look out for disturbance and antisocial behaviour.

North Yorkshire and Humberside Police, the Flamborough Head European Marine Site Management Scheme, the Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the RSPCA, the Marine Management Organisation, and other local partners joined forces for the day.

A spokesman for Operation Seabird said: “This year, more than ever, we are expecting the coast to be a big part of people’s summer plans. The Yorkshire coast is also home to thousands of breeding seabirds, resident porpoises and seals, and visiting pods of whales and dolphins.

“Whilst tourism is vital for local economies, lack of awareness can lead to disturbance of these important species, which already face significant pressure from wider issues such as climate change.”