Police smash window after dog left inside car in Bridlington

Police have smashed a car window in Bridlington after a dog was left inside the vehicle in a cage covered with blankets.

The incident happened on Sunday morning (September 1) after officers reported that there was no windows open on the vehicle.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Though the weather may be getting cooler, a vehicle can be like a green house.

"Thankfully this dog was okay but we would like to remind the public that dogs must not be left in vehicles or owners may be prosecuted."

It was reported that a sign 'warning that dogs should not be left in vehicles' was displayed five metres away from the car.