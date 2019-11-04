Police release more details about man's body found on Flamborough beach

Humberside Police have released more details about a body which was found washed up on Flamborough beach.

It has been confirmed that the body of a man was found at Flamborough Head on Tuesday October 29.

Initial reports stated that the body, which was discovered by a member of the public around 9.40am, was understood to be that of a woman.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police confirmed that "his death is not being treated as suspicious".

In a statement the force said: "A file is being prepared for the coroner following the sad death of a man at Flamborough Head.

"We were called on Tuesday, October 29, after the man, who is not local to the area, was discovered on the beach.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family are being supported by our officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."