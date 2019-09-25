Police launch investigation after canister of unknown gas thrown into Bridlington building

Humberside Police have launched an investigation after a canister of an unknown gas was thrown into a building in Bridlington.

Emergency services were called to Westgate around 7.10pm last night (Tuesday, September 24) and the building was evacuated.

It was reported that the suspects who threw the canister are two men described as both white, aged in their early 20s and wearing sportswear.

Seven people were checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not require any further medical treatment.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "If you have information about the incident and haven’t yet spoken to us, please call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log number 506 of September 24."

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they attended the incident that involved that "unknown gas sprayed in building".

A spokesperson said: "Two adult females suffering from gas spray, dealt with by paramedics. Fire Service investigated gas and advised staff to ventilate property naturally by opening windows and doors."