Humberside Police are "extremely concerned for the safety" of Brendan Carrier from Bridlington.

Officers say the 25-year-old is "vulnerable" and they want to "get him home safely".

Brendan is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of athletic build, brown eyes, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black fleece, joggers, black Adidas trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

If you see Brendan or know where he is call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 116 31/10/2019